Former Major League Baseball All Star Dies

Photo by Robert F. on Unsplash

On Friday, January 7, 2023, we were alerted to an unfortunate death in the baseball world.

According to Red Sox beat reporter for the Boston Globe, Pete Abraham, it was announced that former all-star relief pitcher Bill Campbell passed away today at age 74 after a battle with cancer.

Bill Campbell played in 15 seasons, most notably in his 1977 season with the Boston Red Sox, where he was elected to the all-star game. In 1977, Campbell appeared in 69 games with a 2.96 ERA in 140 innings, and lead the league in saves with 31.

Across 15 seasons, Campbell played for multiple teams which include the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, and Montreal Expos.

Throughout his career he appeared in 700 games, pitched 1,229.1 innings, had 126 saves, 864 strikeouts, and had a 3.54 career ERA.

He started his career with the Minnesota Twins, where he played for four seasons.

His best period in major league baseball was in his five-year span with the Boston Red Sox, where he was nominated for one all-star game.

He also finished fifth in Cy Young voting in 1977 and tenth in voting for the Most Valuable Player. That was the second consecutive year he received votes for both the Cy Young and MVP, as in 1976 he finished seventh in Cy Young voting and eighth in MVP voting with the Minnesota Twins.

