Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars Injured

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The bad luck for the Los Angels Lakers this season just keeps getting worse, as it has just been announced they have lost two more stars to injuries that will keep them sidelined for multiple weeks.

According to Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell, the Los Angeles Lakers announced a medical update that they will be without Austin Reaves for two weeks with a left hamstring strain. On top of that, the Lakers will also be without Lonnie Walker IV for two weeks as well, but with left knee tendinitis.

This news comes just a couple of weeks after it was announced that superstar Anthony Davis was going to miss extensive time with a stress injury in his right foot.

Austin Reaves is a 24-year-old shooting guard that in 36 games this season has put up 10.8 PPG, 2.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds a game. He arrived to Los Angeles last season after he went undrafted, and has certainly impressed.

Lonnie Walker IV just recently turned 24, and this season in 32 games has posted the best numbers of his career. He has averaged 14.7 points, 1.4 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Walker IV is most notable for his time with the San Antonio Spurs during the first four seasons of his career, where after his time with the Spurs he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason.

The 18-21 Los Angeles Lakers have had a disappointing season thus far, and after losing more shot makers are now forced to rely even more on 38-year-old LeBron James who seems to be doing all he can with the squad he has.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.