Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MrqZ_0k3PTUQ700
Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home.

According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.

Medical officials say that they believe Nwaneri died due to an "enlarged heart with acute heart failure," however, an official cause of death has not been determined at this time. The official cause is not expected to be released for several weeks. There were no signs of trauma or foul play.

Nwaneri attended college at Purdue University, where he played for four years until being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He was suspended during the 2005 season following an altercation between him and a teammate during practice that ended with Nwaneri breaking Ryan Noblet's jaw.

He played for Jacksonville until 2014 when he was released. He then was signed by the Dallas Cowboys a few months later but was eventually cut.

Jacksonville owner Shahid Khan's son Tony issued a statement shortly after the news broke, saying Nwaneri "forged a strong bond with the Jags fans that's remained to this day."

"On behalf of the Jaguars organization and my family, our thoughts are with Uche's family + friends at this terrible time."

Following his playing career, Nwaneri created YouTube channels where he discussed sports and music.

