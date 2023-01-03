Boston, MA

Red Sox Come To Agreement With Star Player

Photo byIan D'Andrea via CC SA 2.0

The Boston Red Sox have had a hard time signing their home grown talent, and finally they have signed their star player, sort of.

According to ESPN MLB Reporter Jeff Passan, the Boston Red Sox have come to a one-year, $17.5 million agreement with star third baseman Rafael Devers, avoiding arbitration. He also includes that this agreement does not stop the sides from discussing a long-term contract extension, which the Fenway faithful are hopeful for.

This contract extension is not the one that Red Sox fans were hoping for, but it is at least a step in the right direction that shows both parties can come to an agreement on contract talks. It would look even worse if both sides were incapable of coming to an agreement and force arbitration to decide how much Rafael Devers makes in the 2023 season.

As of now, it remains that the 2x all-star Rafael Devers will be hitting free agency in 2023, headlining the weak free agency class with Shohei Ohtani.

It could be the second time in as many years that the Red Sox would lose a core homegrown talent, as they lost Xander Bogaerts this offseason to the San Diego Padres with a 11-year, $280 million contract.

It has been reported that Rafael Devers seeks a contract worth over $300 million and at least 10 years.

# Rafael Devers# Red Sox# Free Agency# MLB# Signing

