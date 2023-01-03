Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF Game

Photo by Al Soot on Unsplash

On Monday evening during the Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after sustaining a hit and reportedly went into cardiac arrest.

He received oxygen and CPR on the field and was rushed to the hospital minutes later where he was reportedly in critical condition on Monday night.

The vast majority of analysts, players, broadcasters and fans believed there would be no way the game could go on, and it didn't, with the game ultimately being indefinitely postponed.

Fox Sports 1 sports commentator Skip Bayless, who has had a legendary career as a sports analyst, including for ESPN, sparked immense outrage on Monday night by seemingly questioning how the National Football League could postpone the game, seeming to be more concerned about the league than the player who was at that time on his way to the hospital after collapsing on the field. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -- but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is cruicial to the regular-season outcome... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless tweeted.

Media news site Mediaite quoted a tweet from ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, who played in the NFL, responding to Bayless' tweet and saying, "Damar Hamlin's LIFE is in the balance. Get your head out of your Ass."

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.