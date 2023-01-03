NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN.

McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.

CNN notes that "McNally was an NFL official for nine seasons, first serving as a field judge in 1959 and then as a referee from 1960 to 1967. In 1968, he became the NFL supervisor of officials where he created the first training and evaluation film study program for officiating members in professional sports."

He also became the first game official inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame. He retired from the NFL in 1991 but returned to the league full-time as an assistant supervisor of officials from 1995 through 2007. He then became an observer of officials for the next six years, according to CNN.

“I’ve been very fortunate having a career of many years in football, consistently, with the finest staff of officials throughout the country,” he said during his induction into the Hall of Fame in August. “I know from the dedication, the love of the game, the desire to go out on the field every weekend, to see to it that the game is played according to the rules of the National Football League.”

