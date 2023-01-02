Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.

His death was first reported in a post on Twitter by the Washington Nationals official account, saying "we're saddened by the passing of Fred Valentine. Fred played 5 seasons with the Senators in the 1960s. May he rest in peace."

The Spun notes that Valentine made his Major League Baseball debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 1959, "but didn't get a chance at landing a longterm roster spot until he played for the Senators."

He played for the organization from 1964-1968, afterwards returning to the Baltimore Orioles before announcing that he would retire from professional baseball.

During his time in Major League Baseball, Valentine was an outfielder and racked up 36 career home runs and 138 runs batted in in 533 major league games. He received votes for MVP in the 1966 season, finishing 21st in Most Valuable Player Award voting in a season where he hit 16 home runs and had a slash line of .276/.351/.455 in 508 at-bats.

Born Fred Lee Valentine in 1935, he attended Tennessee State University before signing with the Orioles in 1956, three years before making his major league debut. He was a switch hitter who threw right-handed during his playing career.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.