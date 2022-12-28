Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning Pitcher

Photo by Erik Drost via CC 2.0

The Boston Red Sox have made another signing to their major league club. This time they are adding a 2x Cy Young winner and 3x All-Star.

According to ESPN Baseball reporter Jeff Passan, the Boston Red Sox have signed right-handed starting pitcher Corey Kluber to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024.

Fellow MLB reporter Jon Heyman continued on with further contract details, stating that the Corey Kluber deal is for $10 million plus an $11 million option. The contract also includes incentives.

Corey Kluber will be added to a rotation currently consisting of Chris Sale, James Paxton, and Nick Pivetta. The fifth rotation spot will likely come down between Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck, or Brayan Bello, which also depends on whether Sale and Paxton are healthy enough to start.

Corey Kluber, who will be turning 37, is most known for his tenure in Cleveland where he lead the AL in ERA in 2017 with a 2.25 ERA and had 18 wins. That year was the second time he won the Cy Young, as he also won in 2014.

Over the past two seasons Corey Kluber has been a familiar face in the division. In 2021, Kluber pitched for the New York Yankees and finished the year with only 16 games started but had a 3.83 ERA and 3.85 FIP.

Last season Corey Kluber pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays and had a 4.34 ERA in a full season of 31 starts, but his advanced numbers looked a lot better where he had a 3.57 FIP.

Corey Kluber currently resides in Winchester, Massachusetts so he will be playing for the team closest to home.

