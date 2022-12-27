NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'

Photo by Jeffhoffman2001 via CC SA 4.0

The New England Patriots have a team history and quarterback history of punishment by the NFL, and apparently, that still continues.

In a week 16 meeting between the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, the NFL decided to investigate a low hit committed by Mac Jones against the Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

After the game, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple stated that he felt that Mac Jones deliberately tried to trip him, and proceeded to call the move a 'dirty play'.

Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones stated his intent on a Boston radio interview with WEEI:

According to patriots ESPN reporter Mike Reiss, Mac Jones stated that "I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way, to stop him from slowing down Tyquan [Thornton], who could make the tackle there ... Split-second decision; definitely no intention to hurt anyone..."

After analyzing the play, the NFL decided to step in and issue a punishment.

According to ProFootballTalk, the NFL will be fining Patriots QB Mac Jones for $11,139 for his low blow against Eli Apple.

This is the second time this month that the young quarterback has been fined by the NFL. Earlier this month he was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Buffalo Bills for flicking the ball which hit Bills player A.J. Epenesa after a sack.

