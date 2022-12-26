Denver Broncos Fire First Year Head Coach

Photo by U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams via Public Domain

In the 2022 NFL offseason, the Denver Broncos made massive moves that looked to set them up for a dominating run and contending against division rival, Kansas City Chiefs.

The Denver Broncos traded for nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick, sending back tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris, their 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, their 2022 and 2023 second-round picks, and their 2022 fifth-round pick.

This move was to give a top quarterback on an offense that should have just received a huge boost, as the Denver Broncos also hired the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to become their head coach.

The Green Bay Packers have had one of the best offenses under Nathaniel Hackett, with Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, and Davante Adams leading the charge. The Denver Broncos felt that getting a top offensive coach, pairing them with the young offensive talent in Denver, and acquiring a Super Bowl-winning quarterback would lead to massive success.

Less than one season later, the experiment is over.

According to NFL Network insider reporter Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have officially fired Nathaniel Hackett.

The firing happens after the Denver Broncos took a stomping from the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas day, with a final score of a 51-14.

The Denver Broncos fell to a 4-11 record, underperforming greatly, and putting Seattle in a position to have a top-5 draft pick in 2023 due to the Russell Wilson trade.

