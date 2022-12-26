Massive News For New York Jets QB Situation

Photo by Chris Hunkeler via CC SA 2.0

Less than a week after benching Zach Wilson in the New York Jets Thursday Night Football loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets are getting some good news.

According to New York Jets beat reporter Brian Costello, the New York Jets QB Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will be starting for the team in Seattle.

Mike White came into the season as a backup to Zach Wilson, but due to poor play by Wilson, Mike White was named the starting QB for the team against the Chicago Bears in week 12. Mike White proceeded to throw for 315 yards, and 3 touchdowns and lead the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Bears.

This appeared to make Mike White the starting QB for the foreseeable future for the New York Jets, until he suffered multiple fractured ribs during the Jets game versus the Buffalo Bills. Mike White has had to miss the last two games and the New York Jets turned back to Zach Wilson.

Turning back to Zach Wilson did not last long, as he had to be benched in the middle of the Thursday Night Football game due to continual poor play.

Things have gotten even worse for Zach Wilson, who was the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, as NFL reporter Jay Glazer proceeded to state that the New York Jets are expected to move on from Zach Wilson after the 2022 season.

With the return of Mike White, the New York Jets are not only a better team for one last final playoff push, but it also secures the likelihood that Zach Wilson will never play another snap for the New York Jets.

