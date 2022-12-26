Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To Injury

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the NFL and are looking for a deep playoff run, however, they just got hit with very bad news.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury that will knock him out for the rest of the regular season. His injury may extend into the playoffs, but unsure how long.

This is another massive blow to the potential Super Bowl favorites, as just last week the team lost MVP candidate QB Jalen Hurts to an injury that forced backup QB, Gardner Minshew, to start in his place versus divisional rival the Dallas Cowboys.

Lane Johnson, who is 32 years old, has been one of the best offensive tackles in the entire NFL during his 10-year career. Elected this season to his 4th pro bowl, he has been huge for the Philadelphia Eagles and their offensive line, which has been rated best in the NFL by PFF headed into this week.

Johnson suffered the abdominal injury in Saturday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys ended up winning the game 40 to 34, but the Eagles were starting backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in place of superstar Jalen Hurts.

The Philadelphia Eagles have already secured a playoff spot and are currently battling to maintain the first seed and secure a very important bye in the playoffs, especially with their team getting more and more banged up as the season is coming to a close.

The Eagles will be taking on the New Orleans Saints this upcoming weekend in Philadelphia, where a win would secure their first seed. It is uncertain whether Jalen Hurts will be able to play, and we know pro bowler Lane Johnson will not be playing.

