Jets QB Zach Wilson Benched In Middle Of Game

On a late Thursday night in the Meadowlands, the rain was not the only thing pouring down in the stadium. The boos from Jets fans helped lead to changing of the winds in New York. 2nd-year QB Zach Wilson proceeded to be benched in the middle of a game.

New York Jets and Giants NFL Reporter for SNYtv, Connor Hughes, reported that backup quarterback Chris Streveler came in to replace Zach Wilson in the middle of Thursday Night Football's game between Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets.

Chris Streveler came into the game late in the 3rd quarter, while the New York Jets were trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-3.

Zach Wilson was having an atrocious game, completing 9 of 18 passes for only 92 yards and one interception. He took 3 sacks for a combined loss of 21 yards. The New York Jets offense looked abysmal against the 6-8 Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New York fans let them know their feelings.

As the boos rained down, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh knew what he had to do. He replaced the 2nd-year quarterback with backup QB Chris Streveler. The offense then immediately had their best drive of the game, marching 73 yards down the field to the Jacksonville 13-yard line where they then failed to convert on a 4th down.

This is the second time this season that Zach Wilson has been benched, as Zach Wilson had been benched earlier this year for Mike White. The only reason Wilson has been starting for the New York Jets is that Mike White suffered multiple rib fractures and is still not cleared for contact.

It is hard to believe Zach Wilson starting another game for the New York Jets this year, and with how the fans feel about the high first-round draft pick, it might be the last time he ever takes a snap for the team as their starting QB.

