Cincinnati Reds DFA 3x All-Star

Photo by Keith Allison via CC SA 2.0

The Cincinnati Reds do not like to spend money, and now they are going to be eating a lot of money.

According to the team, the Cincinnati Reds designated infielder Mike Moustakas for assignment. They had to designate someone for assignment after signing free agent catcher Curt Casali to a 1-year contract with the Reds. There is a mutual option for 2024.

Mike Moustakas, who is 34 years old, signed with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2019-2020 MLB offseason with a contract of 4 years, $64 million. There was also a 2024 team option for $20 million, but they will undoubtedly be picking up the buyout option at $4 million.

With the $4 million buyout and the $18 million contract for 2023, the Cincinnati Reds are on the hook for $22 million if nobody wants to pick up the remaining contract.

Moustakas has been a disappointing signing for the Reds, as the year before he signed he hit 35 home runs with the Milwaukee Brewers, combined with a .254 average and .329 on-base percentage. That season Mike Moustakas put up 2.6 bWAR.

Since signing with the Cincinnati Reds, Moustakas has put up a combined -1.8 bWAR, hit 21 total home runs in 3 years, with a .216 average and .300 on-base percentage.

Mike Moustakas is most notably known for his 2015 season where he put up 4.1 bWAR, 22 homers, and a .284 average and helped lead the 2015 Kansas City Royals to win the World Series. He also has been to 3 all-star games, getting elected in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

