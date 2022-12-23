NFL Games Moving to Streaming

The NFL Sunday Ticket package is heading off of traditional television and going to streaming.

The news was officially confirmed Thursday that the NFL Sunday Ticket package will be going to Google for their YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels products, according to Deadline.

The package had been part of DirectTV for nearly 30 years, after first launching in 1994.

Deadline says that “the NFL had held talks for months with multiple bidders, indicating last summer that it would likely head to a streaming service. Streaming has been a growing priority of the league given the surge in spending by digital players on live sports in recent years. Amazon, which now has exclusive rights to Thursday night games, was in the mix for Sunday Ticket, as was Apple.”

The move comes as cable viewership numbers and ratings continue to decline as more and more people cut the cord.

This year, Thursday Night Football games have been broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, instead of on a traditional television broadcaster.

While we know that Sunday Ticket will be heading to YouTube TV, what we do not know is about pricing. Under DirectTV, viewers had to pay nearly $300 to subscribe to Sunday Ticket at the beginning of the season. It is not immediately clear how much Google would charge YouTube TV subscribers to add the Sunday ticket to their package, but YouTube TV does have deals for other similar packages, such as for Major League Baseball’s MLB.TV.

Google is paying more than $2 billion a year over seven years for the rights to the package.