Legendary Sports Journalist Bob Costas Leaving Television

Legendary sports journalist Bob Costas’ show “Back On The Record With Bob Costas” is going off the air with news that HBO has decided not to renew it for a third season, according to Deadline.

“Back On The Record” aired on HBO and HBO Max for two seasons and consisted of four episodes per year where Costas would have in-depth conversations with figures from sports, entertainment, and popular culture, according to Deadline.

In a statement regarding the decision, an HBO spokesperson told the publication Deadline, “Bob Costas and his team have delivered insightful and quality sports programming with ‘Back on the Record,’ and we are proud of its multiple Sports Emmy nominations.”

In a statement of his own, Costas said, “I have always been proud of my association with HBO, and the type of programming we have been able to do over the years. I am grateful for the invaluable contributions of my many talented HBO colleagues past and present, and to Ross Greenburg, Rick Bernstein, and most recently, Nina Rosenstein for their support and for the opportunity to be part of a network that has long been the gold standard.”

This was the third program Costas had for HBO after previously working on “On The Record with Bob Costas” in the early 2000s and “Costas Now” in the mid to late 2000s.

