Major League Baseball Star Pitcher Surprisingly Reinstated

Major League Baseball starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has been reinstated into the league by an arbiter, according to the New York Post.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher had his suspension cut from 324 games to 194 on Thursday.

According to the Post, “Bauer received a two-season ban from the league — it’s the long suspension since adopting a domestic violence policy six years ago — after he was accused of punching and choking a woman into unconsciousness during adult encounters.

Bauer claimed the incidents were consensual and filed allegations of defamation against the woman.

The Dodgers now have until mid-January to decide whether to reinstate Bauer to their roster in preparation for the 2023 season, or whether they would rather release him.

Multiple reports on Thursday evening indicate the Dodgers are likely to release him.

“While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence,” the league said in a statement. “We understand this process was difficult for the witnesses involved and we thank them for their participation. Due to the collectively bargained confidentiality provisions of the joint program, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

The Dodgers would still be on the hook for his 2023 contract if they release him.

