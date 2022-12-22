Super Bowl Champion Running Back Dies

Photo by Jeffrey Beall via CC SA 3.0

December 22, 2022: The NFL and Denver Broncos communities are waking up to awful news this morning as Super Bowl Champion running back Ronnie Hillman has passed away at the age of 31.

The news was announced overnight by the family of Ronnie Hillman on Instagram.

This comes just a couple of days after it was announced by former teammate Orlando Franklin that the former Super Bowl champion was in hospice care and needed prayers. According to another former teammate, Derek Wolfe, Ronnie Hillman was battling "bad liver cancer".

Ronnie Hillman was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos out of San Diego State University. He is most known for his 2015 season where he led the Super Bowl Champion Denver Broncos in rushing yards, with 863 yards and 7 touchdowns. That season he also had 24 receptions with 111 receiving yards, bringing his total all-purpose yards to 974.

He played four seasons with the Denver Broncos until 2016, where he split time between the Minnesota Vikings and then-San Diego Chargers.

Throughout Ronnie Hillman's career, he rushed for 1,976 yards and had 525 receiving yards. He finished with 2,500 total yards from scrimmage exactly.

Hillman was born on September 14, 1991 in Long Beach, California. The family has asked for time to process their feelings and will eventually release more information.

