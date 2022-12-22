San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free Agent

Photo by slgckgc via CC 2.0

The San Francisco Giants have been having a miserable offseason, striking out on numerous top-quality free agents, and the one they did sign ended up failing their physical. Well, according to reports Farhan Zaidi and the San Francisco Giants are looking into one of the top free agents left on the market.

According to San Francisco Giants beat reporter Susan Slusser, the Giants have an interest in free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto. She also brings up the fact that he is currently a Scott Boras client.

The reason it is important to bring up Scott Boras is that he is currently star shortstop Carlos Correa's agent, who just had his deal with the San Francisco Giants fall through due to a failed physical.

There is a big debate on whether it was the right call to back out of the Carlos Correa deal, and it appeared there was some willingness from the Giants to try to renegotiate the contract, but ultimately Correa signed with the New York Mets for 12 years, $315 million.

This happened after the team lost out on signing Aaron Judge as he remained with the New York Yankees.

After this disastrous offseason, where the Giants lost star pitcher Carlos Rodon, and only signed outfielder Mitch Haniger as well as pitcher Sean Manaea, they need to change courses to go after one high-quality player to try to improve their team.

Michael Conforto might just be that player. He has played with the New York Mets throughout the entirety of his seven-year career, accumulating 132 homers, .255 average, .356 on-base percentage, as well as being elected to an all-star game.

Conforto, who will be 30 this season, averages 3.4 bWAR per season that he has played.

While likely the best player left on the market, it is worth noting that he missed the entire 2022 MLB season due to shoulder surgery.

