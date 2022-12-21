Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan Again

Photo by Keith Allison via CC SA 2.0

In the 2022 NFL offseason, the Indianapolis Colts had high hopes for their 2022 season. They felt QB Carson Wentz was not the solution and traded him away to the Washington Commanders. However, this was not the story's end for the quarterback solution, as they traded for QB Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. The Indianapolis Colts traded a third-round pick for the quarterback.

Today, however, it was announced for the second time of the season that Matt Ryan would not longer be the starting quarterback for the team.

According to ESPN, the Indianapolis Colts are benching the former NFL MVP QB, Matt Ryan, for the backup quarterback and former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. The intent is to have Nick Foles finish the season as the starter for the Colts.

This is the second time this season that Matt Ryan has been benched, when earlier this year then-coach Frank Reich benched Matt Ryan for 2nd-year QB Sam Ehlinger.

The decision to bench Matt Ryan before likely contributed to the firing of Frank Reich, as after Indianapolis hired Jeff Saturday as the new head coach, the Colts owner Jim Irsay demanded Sam Ehlinger to be benched for Matt Ryan.

It appears after the second benching of Matt Ryan that Frank Reich may have been right all along.

The benching comes days after the Indianapolis Colts allowed the biggest comeback in NFL history, losing after having a 33-0 halftime lead over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Colts have had a disappointing season where their record currently sits at 4-9-1.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.