Legendary Steelers Player Dies Just Days Before Jersey Retirement

Photo by Jeno's via Public Domain

Today in Pittsburgh they are mourning the loss of one of the most historic players in the history of their storied franchise.

According to several reports, it was announced that today legendary Steelers player Franco Harris passed away at the age of 72.

Franco Harris was a Hall of Fame running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 12 of his 13 career seasons. He is most known for the "Immaculate Reception", which is considered one of the greatest plays of all time in the history of the NFL.

In just three days the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to retire Franco Harris' number 32 in a halftime ceremony against the Las Vegas Raiders. This would be in honor of the 50-year anniversary of the immaculate reception.

Throughout his Hall of Fame career, the running back rushed for 12,120 yards with 91 touchdowns. He also had 307 receptions for 2,287 yards, but no reception will ever compare to the immaculate reception.

In the 1972 AFC divisional playoff, the Steelers running back managed to catch a deflected pass on a fourth down with just 22 seconds left in the game. Franco Harris managed to catch the ball and proceed to run it for a game-winning touchdown and advance in the playoffs.

Since the reception, Franco Harris proceeded to win four Super Bowl championships, won Super Bowl IX MVP, elected to 9 pro-bowls, 1x all-pro, and was elected to the National Football League's Hall of Fame.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.