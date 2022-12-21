Major Announcement Made In The NBA

Photo by Gobierno CDMX/Public Domain

The Phoenix Suns National Basketball Association team will soon have a new owner, as Mat Ishbia has reportedly purchased both the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, according to the New York Times.

Word came out Tuesday about the purchase of the teams, which is said to be in a deal that values the teams at a total of about $4 billion, according to the Times’ Sopan Deb and Tania Ganguli, who wrote the story.

Ishiba is purchasing the team from the previous owner Robert Sarver, who had announced earlier this year that he would sell the team “after an NBA investigation found that he had mistreated employees over many years, including by using racist language.”

Ishbia is the Chief Executive Officer of United Wholesale Mortgage. His brother, Justin Ishbia, is also part of the purchase.

Although the sale was officially announced late Tuesday, the deal will not be officially finalized quite yet, as it first must be approved by the National Basketball Association’s board of governors, who will vote on whether to approve the Ishbias as the team’s owners.

There are not expected to be any issues with finalizing the purchase.

In the joint statement announcing the sale, Sarver said “Mat is the right leader to build on franchise legacies of winning and community support and shepherd the Suns and Mercury into the next era.”

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.