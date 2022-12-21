Jets QB Mike White Still Not Cleared For Contact

Photo by Chris Hunkeler via CC SA 2.0

A few weeks ago, on November 27, Robert Saleh and the New York Jets decided the best course of action was to bench 2nd-year quarterback Zach Wilson for backup quarterback Mike White.

The reasoning was that Zach Wilson had been underperforming for the second-straight season, and on top of that, he would not take accountability for his poor play. After a horrendous loss to the New England Patriots on November 20, 2022, where Zach Wilson accumulated a total of 77 yards passing, the New York Jets turned to backup Mike White.

The move looked genius at first, where the backup threw for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Chicago Bears, and the New York Jets dismantled them 31-10 to get to a 7-4 record.

The week after, the Jets had a tough opponent in the Minnesota Vikings, where Mike White continued great play and threw for 369 yards. Unfortunately, they lost 27-22 despite having a chance to win late.

Then on December 11, the New York Jets played the Buffalo Bills, where Mike White was battered and bruised by many hits. He ended up getting taken to the hospital after the game.

It was then announced that Mike White is dealing with multiple rib fractures, and that led to Zach Wilson starting and losing against the Detroit Lions.

Now, according to New York Jets Team Reporter Ethan Greenberg, QB Mike White is still not cleared for contact, which means Zach Wilson will start a second-consecutive week for the Jets.

The Jets play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, December 22.

