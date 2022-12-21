New York Mets Sign Elite Reliver

Photo by slgckgc via CC 2.0

The New York Mets have been spending a lot of money ever since Steve Cohen took over control of the ownership, and this continues today.

According to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan, the New York Mets have signed right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year, $14.5 million contract. This includes an opt-out after the first season, as well as potential bonuses in each season.

Jeff Passan continued:

With the Ottavino signing, the New York Mets payroll is at $358 million, which with the luxury tax would push the cost of the team's salary to $446 million. They could look to shed payroll and are actively trying to trade one all-star to clear money.

Adam Ottavino, who turned 37 last month, is one of the better relievers in all of MLB. Last season he also pitched for the New York Mets to the tune of a 2.06 ERA and had 79 strikeouts in only 65.2 innings.

The best season in his career had to come in 2019, at the age of 33, when he was pitching for a fellow New York team, the New York Yankees. He had a 1.90 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 77.2 innings.

Previously he had struggled with control, logging over at least 4 walks per 9 innings from 2016-2021. That all changed in 2022 with the New York Mets though, where his walks per 9 innings shot way down to only 2.2.

When Adam Ottavino is on, he is one of the best relief pitchers in the entire MLB. This signing helps bolster the New York Mets bullpen even more and continues the Mets pursuit of trying to buy championships under Steve Cohen.

