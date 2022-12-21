San Diego Padres Sign Another All-Star

Photo by David via CC 2.0

The San Diego Padres have become massive spenders in the past few years, and that has not stopped now.

According to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, the San Diego Padres have signed infielder, outfielder Matt Carpenter for the 2023 season with a 2024 player option. Jon Heyman reports that the deal guarantees $12 million, with $6 million in 2023 and another $6 million in 2024. There are also incentives.

Matt Carpenter, who recently turned 37, will be taking on a utility role for the team. He is a 3x all-star and a silver slugger winner. In 2013, Matt Carpenter came in 4th in MVP voting.

While his career was dwindling down, Carpenter appeared to have a resurgence last season with the New York Yankees where he hit .305 for 15 homers in an injury-shortened 47-game season. He also had a .412 OBP, a massive .727 slugging percentage, and 2.4 bWAR. His wRC+ was an insane 217, which was the highest wRC+ in the MLB for over 100 plate appearances. Aaron Judge was behind him at 207 wRC+.

This is another major signing for the San Diego Padres, who signed star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to 11 years, $280 million contract. The Padres also had offered Trea Turner $342 million who turned it down to go to the Philadelphia Phillies for $300 million.

They also have star sluggers Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. on their roster. Time will tell if Matt Carpenter's resurgence was for real, or if he will just be a bench piece. If he hits remotely close to last year, the team will not miss a beat when resting a star player for Matt Carpenter.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.