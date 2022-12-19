NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major Injury

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently the best team in the NFL with a record of 13-1. Leading the charge this season is the current MVP Frontrunner, QB Jalen Hurts. However, it's just been announced that he suffered a potential major injury.

According to NFL Reporter Mike Garafolo, the Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in yesterday's game against the Chicago Bears. The Eagles won the game 25-20, but the result could be devastating to their long-term Super Bowl hopes.

While Mike Garafolo goes on to say they do not consider the injury a long-term injury, it could definitely affect them in the short term. The shoulder sprain occurred on his right shoulder, which is his throwing shoulder, and his status for Saturday is in doubt.

Saturday is a pivotal matchup against their NFC East rival, the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys. Without Jalen Hurts there is a good chance the Dallas Cowboys would be favorites to win that game.

A shoulder sprain on his throwing shoulder will probably affect his throws for the rest of the season, and missing games and throws could take a big hit to his MVP chances as Patrick Mahomes has been creeping in closer and closer as the season progresses.

Jalen Hurts this season has 3,472 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns to only 5 interceptions. His completion percentage is at 67.3% and has had a massive breakout year. He also has rushed 156 times for 747 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

