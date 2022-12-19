Foreign Baseball MVP Wants To Play In MLB

Photo by Trainholic via CC SA 3.0

The MLB has had the pleasure of a long history of top foreign players wanting to play in the league. Arguably the face of baseball is Shohei Ohtani, who was born in Japan and came over to the MLB in 2018, is on that list of foreign players. Soon, another top player will be added to the list.

According to Yonhap News sports reporter Jeeho Yoo, Lee Jung-Hoo has told his team, the Kiwoom Heroes, that he wants to play in the MLB after next season. Lee becomes eligible to be posted and signed by an MLB team if he plays the full season in 2023.

Lee Jung-Hoo, who is only 24, is the current MVP in the Korea Baseball Organization. Lee is a left-handed hitter who plays great defense in the outfield. He is widely considered the best hitter in the KBO. This past season he hit .349 with a .421 on-base percentage and 23 home runs through 142 games.

Since his debut in 2017, no one has had more hits than Lee Jung-hoo. If he gets posted next year he would be one of the best hitters in the free agent market and would only be 25 years old. He would likely be in line for a major contract and would help any MLB team he goes to.

For comparison, Ha-Seong Kim came over from the KBO just a couple of years ago, signing with San Diego Padres for four years, $28 million. In Kim's last season in the KBO he hit .306 with a .397 OBP and 30 home runs. This past season with the Padres, Kim hit .252 with a .325 OBP and 11 home runs but had a 5.1 bWAR.

That contract was an absolute steal for the San Diego Padres with the production they are getting, and Lee Jung-Hoo is expected to be significantly better. In a weakened 2023-24 MLB free agent market, Lee Jung-Hoo may become one of the best players available.

