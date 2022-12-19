Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major Injury

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

The Indianapolis Colts just got terrible news in regard to an injury suffered by all-pro RB Jonathan Taylor on Saturday, December 17.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. He suffered the injury in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, and it is unlikely he will suit up again this season.

The injury happened when Jonathan Taylor was tackled after a 13-yard pickup only a few plays into the matchup. He was ruled out quickly afterward for the rest of the game. The Indianapolis Colts ended up losing the game in what became the largest comeback in NFL history.

Jonathan Taylor entered this season as the consensus best running back in the NFL, where just last year he lead the league in rushing with 1,811 yards and lead the league with 18 rushing touchdowns. He was even the consensus top fantasy football draft pick for many players this season. While never having a history of injuries, he missed his first practice ever in his entire football career earlier this year. He then proceeded to miss a total of three games this season due to injuries.

A high-ankle sprain this late into the NFL season with the Colts almost assuredly not making the playoffs makes it highly improbable that Jonathan Taylor will return this year. Next man up is likely going to be running back Deon Jackson as well as trade deadline addition Zack Moss.

