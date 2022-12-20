Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This Again

Photo by TigerNet.com via CC SA 2.0

Second-year QB Justin Fields is having a sensational break-out year for the Chicago Bears, but what we are witnessing may be the only time we ever see it in his career.

According to Chicago Bears reporter Patrick Finley, Justin Fields states that he does not plan on rushing for 1,000 yards every season and views the scrambling and running as a necessary evil.

This is important to note because through 13 games played this season, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has reached 1,000 yards rushing. He will likely add to that number with 3 games remaining this season. This is even more incredible because 806 rushing yards of his 1000 have happened in the last 8 games he has started. In one of the games, Justin Fields set the NFL regular season record for most rushing yards in a game with 178.

It is also important to note that Justin Fields has missed one game due to a shoulder injury. So the obvious here is that the star QB never said he would not run again, which is true. It will always be a major part of his game. However, he views it as a reason to escape the pressure. As he develops more as a passer, he will likely look to throw before running.

On top of all this, with 3 games to go, Justin Fields is only 207 rushing yards away from setting the NFL single-season rushing yards record for a quarterback at 1,207. He would pass Lamar Jackson's 2019 season at 1,206. Coincidentally, that record happened in Lamar Jackson's MVP season which was also his 2nd year.

Justin Fields will likely be a fantastic runner at quarterback for many years to come, but what we are witnessing this season may never happen again throughout his entire career.

