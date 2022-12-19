Could Justin Turner Be The Rafael Devers Replacement For The Red Sox?

Photo by Keith Allison via CC SA 2.0

The Boston Red Sox have a long history of letting their star players go, and the recent signing of a third baseman could signal a chance at that trend continuing.

To start this off, we will talk about the recent signing of Justin Turner. The 2x all-star signed with the Boston Red Sox for two years and will make just shy of $22 million. An opt-out is included after the first year. Turner just turned 38 in November, so this contract could take him through his aged-39 season.

At first, the signing is reported as Justin Turner likely to play 1B/DH for the Red Sox. This makes sense given the loss of J.D. Martinez, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dodgers. It even may be an upgrade over Martinez, as Justin Turner has posted arguably better offensive stats over the last three seasons compared to J.D. Martinez. Last season J.D. Martinez posted a wRC+ of 119 while Justin Turner had a wRC+ of 123. Turner also had more than double the fWAR of Martinez last year, with 2.4 fWAR compared to Martinez at 1.0 fWAR.

You could then say, let's go back one season to 2021 where the former Red Sox slugger hit 28 homers and had a .286 average, .349 OBP and a better wRC+ at 127. This was the last overall really good season for J.D. Martinez, and his best season over his last 3. Justin Turner that year hit 27 homers, had a .278 average, and a .361 OBP and slightly worse, but barely noticeable difference, wRC+ with 126. Comparing the 2021 seasons fWAR gives the clear better season to Justin Turner who had 4.2 fWAR vs J.D. Martinez's 2.8 fWAR. The reason for this is that Justin Turner plays defense, something J.D. Martinez has struggled with.

Now, why is it important that Justin Turner plays defense? This is because the Red Sox can rotate players through the DH position and give offensive players more of rest while keeping their bats in the lineup. This might be especially important given that new outfield signing Masataka Yoshida leads to "questions about his defense". Yoshida is known as a pure hitter, but below average defender. If he struggles in left field at Fenway, which is his likely position, then he would be a true candidate for playing the DH position. So, if that happens, where does the newly signed Justin Turner go?

The obvious choice has been answered, which is first base. However, the Red Sox intends on having rookie and top-prospect Triston Casas play the position. If he does not struggle and showcases his elite power and hitting tool, you will not move the rookie off the position.

So now this enters into the real discussion, which is what position is Justin Turner natural at? We are told he plans to split time at first base, but Justin Turner hasn't played first since 2016. The only position Justin Turner has played in the last 3 seasons was third base. He also spent time at the DH position last year, now that the national league had adopted the position.

Not only is Justin Turner a third baseman, but he's also probably better defensively than Rafael Devers at the position. In 574.1 innings at the position in 2022, Justin Turner had 1 defensive runs saved, compared to Devers who played over double the innings but had -6 defensive runs saved. In Devers 6-year career defensively he has -44 defensive runs saved at the position, while Justin Turner in 14 years at the position has 18 defensive runs saved.

Now obviously, if you have Rafael Devers, who is much better offensively, you will be playing him. But, what if you don't have him?

Rafael Devers is entering the last year of his contract. He is seeking a contract worth over $300 million. The Boston Red Sox might not be willing to pay, as they haven't yet. This is coming in an offseason where they already lost long-term fan favorite and star SS Xander Bogaerts. What happened last season, the offseason before the team let Xander Bogaerts go? The Red Sox signed one of the best shortstops in free agency Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million contract. They had a contingency plan for someone to play shortstop in case they lost Bogaerts.

What did the Red Sox do now? They signed a third baseman for more than one year, as Rafael Devers is expected to hit free agency next year.

Do I think the team plans on having Justin Turner replace Rafael Devers? No I do not, but I do think if they fail to reach an extension and the Red Sox are out of the playoff picture, there could be internal discussions about moving Rafael Devers. The team could potentially get a massive haul in return, instead of letting him walk in free agency with only a draft pick compensation for one of the best hitters in the MLB.

The Red Sox have a long history of trading fan favorites in the middle of a season where they are not in contention. For example, the Red Sox traded away Jon Lester to the Oakland Athletics. Even last year the team traded long-time catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. This doesn't even begin to start the list of other stars and fan favorites traded away while John Henry has owned the team, like Mookie Betts and going back much further, Nomar Garciaparra. He let Jonathan Papelbon leave in free agency despite having the franchise record in saves. Traded away Manny Ramirez, let Jacoby Ellsbury leave in free agency, they even let Johnny Damon leave for the Yankees.

Some moves may have been the right moves, but the lesson and history show that the Red Sox will let you leave if they do not think you are worth the contract. No matter how big of a fan favorite you are. If the team doesn't think Rafael Devers is worth $300 million, then they might have just signed his replacement.

