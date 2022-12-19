Red Sox Make Major Free Agent Splash

Photo by Atinysliver/Creative Commons

Another free agent is off the board with news that star free agent third baseman Justin Turner, who played with the Los Angeles Dodgers 2014 through 2022. The Red Sox signed Turner to a 2-year, $22 million contract with an opt-out after the 2023 season.

The link between the Red Sox and Turner was from Fantrax’s Michael Marino who tweeted on Saturday “source: Justin Turner has been in recent dialogue with the Boston Red Sox and have had talks about a contract.”

Turner went from being an around league average Major League offensive contributor with the New York Mets to being one of the best offensive players in Major League Baseball.

He was 58 percent above league average with the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first year, according to the metric wRC+, before being 41 percent above league average in year two, 23 percent above league average in year three, and continuing to be at least 23 percent above league average every subsequent season that he was with the Dodgers.

His career high in home runs came in 2021, 2019 and 2016, when he hit 27 home runs. His career high in WAR was in 2017, with a 5.9 WAR season.

According to Fangraphs’ Roster Resource, the 38-year-old Turner is projected to be slotted in at designated hitter and hit cleanup for Boston. He is set to replace J.D. Martinez at the DH position after Martinez signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend.

Third base in Boston is already taken by star shortstop Rafael Devers.

