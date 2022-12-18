Houston Astros Sign Star Outfielder

Photo by Erik Drost/Creative Commons

Star free agent outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a new contract with the Houston Astros, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Brantley, who will be playing in his age 36 season in 2023, has played in Houston since 2019 after spending his first 10 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians, who have now been renamed as the Cleveland Guardians.

He has been a well above-average hitter throughout his career, with wRC+ numbers of over 100 in every season since 2012, except for an injured 2016 season where he only had 39 at-bats.

In 2022, he was 27 percent above league average for the Astros. He also had a walk rate that was the highest in his career at 11.2% as well as a strikeout rate that was down from previous seasons. His slashline was .288/.370/.416 in 2022.

According to current projections from Steamer, which Fangraphs uses for projections, he is projected to have another above-average year at the plate, with a wRC+ of 117 in 2023, 17% above league average. His slashline is projected to be .288/.370/.416.

Roster Resource projects him to be solidly part of the Astros lineup again, currently projecting him to be the designated hitter for the team, with the team fielding Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick in the outfield. They currently project him to bat second for the team.

His new deal is a short-term one, as he will be signed to a one-year, $12 million deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. There are also opportunities for Brantley to make more through incentives that have been put into the deal.