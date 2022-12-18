Aaron Judge Record-Breaking 62nd Home Run Sells At Auction For A Lot Of Money

Photo by Keith Allison via CC SA 2.0

The ink is still dry on the new 9-year $360 million contract that New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge has signed, but he is not the only one who has made a lot of money this month due to his record-breaking season.

Last season, the Yankees' star outfielder bet on himself by not signing a 7-year $213.5 million contract extension before the year began. In return, Aaron Judge set a new American League MLB Record, hitting 62 home runs.

The prior record stood at 61 home runs, hit by another Yankee, Roger Maris in 1961. While that mark has been reached in the National League multiple times, some people may even consider Aaron Judge's record the highest ever because prior record-setting seasons were done with the help of steroids.

With this, it seemed destined that the fan that caught the record-breaking 62nd home run would soon become a millionaire. Not only that, the fan that caught the ball declined a $3 million offer for the ball before it ever went to auction.

On Saturday, December 17, the ball finally reached auction and after lots of bidding, the price was set. According to MLB, the 62nd home run ball sold for $1.25 million plus a $250,0000 buyers premium.

The fan may be unhappy he turned down double the money before the auction, but at the end of the day, he is becoming a millionaire for simply going to a baseball game and getting the luckiest catch in MLB history.

