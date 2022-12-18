Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having Devers

Photo by Arturo Pardavila III

The Boston Red Sox are looking at making further free-agent deals as the list of potential names continues to dwindle.

One such name that the Red Sox have been in contact with about a Major League contract is infielder Justin Turner, who has spent the last several seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The news was first reported by Fantrax’s Michael Marino, who tweeted on Saturday, “Source: Justin Turner has been in recent dialogue with the Boston Red Sox and have had talks about a contract.”

Turner joined the Dodgers in 2014 after a few full seasons with the New York Mets, and his offensive production skyrocketed.

He went from being an around league average player with the Mets to 58 percent above league average with the dodgers in his first year, 41 percent above league average in the second, 23 percent in the third, and continued to be at least 23 percent above league average ever subsequent year.

He hit a career high 27 home runs three separate times, in 2021, 2019 and 2016, and had a career high 5.9 WAR in 2017.

The vast majority of Turner’s time in MLB has been spent playing at 3B, but Turner has spent limited time at 2B and SS as well.

His defensive metrics have been poor, so a team could consider playing him at DH.

Boston currently has star 3B Rafael Devers controlling 3B, with Fangraphs projecting new acquisition Masataka Yoshida will DH for the team

