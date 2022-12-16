New York Jets Mike White Experiment Ends Due To Major Injury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkyob_0jlRbrYa00
Photo byAtlanta Falcons via CC 3.0

After numerous horrendous outings this season, second-year QB Zach Wilson was benched over 3 weeks ago for backup quarterback Mike White. The first game appeared to make this a genius move, where Mike White helped the New York Jets dismantle the Chicago Bears 31-10. This brought the Jets' record to 7-4, entering a prime position to make the playoffs. It looked as though he could be the hero that New York Jets fans have long waited for, and Zach Wilson's time in New York could end. However, 3 weeks later and after a major injury, it appears the Mike White experiment is over.

According to SNY report Connor Hughes, the New York Jets QB Mike White announced he suffered fractured ribs during the massive beating he took against the Buffalo Bills on December 11th. A game where he was knocked out briefly, and after the game was sent to the hospital for further evaluation. The resulting diagnosis of fractured ribs has halted his ability to play. Mike White also went to 10 different doctors to get clearance, but the injury is severe enough that it could lead to more damage if he did play through it.

Due to the injury, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, 2nd-year QB Zach Wilson has once again taken over command of his team and will have another chance, perhaps his last chance, to showcase he can be the starter for the team moving forward. If Zach Wilson succeeds, this may spell the end of Mike White in New York.

# New York Jets# Mike White# Zach Wilson# Fantasy Football# NFL

