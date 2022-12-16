Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent Signing

Photo by Keith Allison via cc

The Chicago White Sox made a free agent splash on Friday, signing star free-agent OF Andrew Benintendi to a 5-year deal worth $75 million, according to ESPN.

The deal is the largest contract ever given out by the organization, according to reports.

Benintendi was drafted by the Boston Red Sox with the seventh pick in the first round of the 2015 draft. He made his major league debut just a year later in 2016 at the age of 21.

He played for the Red Sox from 2016-2020 before joining the Kansas City Royals in 2021.

In 2022, he started the year with the Royals before being traded to the New York Yankees.

He has been above average offensively in every season except for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

His best offensive performance by wRC+ was in his half-season with the Kansas City Royals in 2022, where he put up a wRC+ of 126, 26 percent above the league average, according to Fangraphs.

His power numbers were not there, however, as he hit just five home runs. He hit 17 home runs in 2021 and usually averages between 10 and 20 a season.

His ISO, which tracks power, was very low in 2022, which shows he was mostly hitting singles and doubles, as opposed to getting home runs, compared to his league average.

Defensively, Benintendi has struggled, with his defensive metrics showing him to be a well-below average defensive player.

Roster Resource projects Benintendi slotting into the second spot in Chicago’s lineup in 2023, as things currently stand. That would project him to hit between Tim Anderson and Luis Robert in Chicago’s young and powerful lineup.