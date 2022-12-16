Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed Pitching

Photo by U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard via Public Domain

The Boston Red Sox had one really big issue in 2022, and that was the lack of pitching and bullpen help. So far this season it appears Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is trying to address this massive issue, and that continues with another move.

The Boston Red Sox announced they have acquired RHP Wyatt Mills in a trade with the Kansas City Royals by giving up minor league RHP Jacob Wallace.

Wyatt Mills, turning 28 in January, is a right-handed pitcher that was designated for assignment on December 13. At the major league level, he has showcased three pitches, a fastball that averages 92 mph, a sinker, and a slider. Last season he was with the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals, where he pitched 27 games and had a 4.60 ERA. His FIP was 3.62 which could showcase better times ahead, but his xFIP was 4.64, which might mean he was pitching at his max potential.

His regular stats last season were a lot better at the minor league level, pitching 29 games at the AAA level to a 2.14 ERA in 33 innings.

Wyatt Mills is just one in a chain of moves made by Chaim Bloom this offseason to address issues in the bullpen, where earlier this offseason the Red Sox signed Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and Kenley Jansen.

The biggest part of this move had to be the corresponding move where the Red Sox designated former all-star and 4x Gold Glove winner Eric Hosmer for assignment.

The player the Red Sox traded was RHP Jacob Wallace, who appeared in 47 games in AA Portland in 2022 and demonstrated troubles with control. He had a 3.81 ERA in 56.2 innings with 76 strikeouts and 49 walks.

