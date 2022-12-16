Oakland, CA

Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency Splash

The Oakland Athletics, who have been averse to spending money in recent years, have signed free-agent RP Trevor May to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

May’s one-year deal will pay him $7 million, but it also comes with a $1 million signing bonus and performance bonuses that could earn him an additional $500,000, according to Passan.

May started his career in Minnesota with the Twins, making his big league debut in 2014. He went 3-6 in 45.2 innings, with a 7.88 ERA, according to statistics from Fangraphs.

His best season came in 2019, when he had a 2.94 ERA for the Twins, getting into 65 ballgames. He joined the New York Mets after the pandemic-shortened season and had a strong year in 2021, appearing in 68 games and having a 3.59 ERA and 3.74 FIP. In 2022 with the Mets, May struggled with results, posting a 5.04 ERA in 25 innings, although his FIP showed that he ran into some bad luck, as it came in at 3.87.

His K/9 fell in 2022 to its lowest level since 2015.

Now he has a chance to be an impact reliever for a young A’s squad. Roster Resource has him pegged to be the A’s closer, with Zach Johnson and A.J. Puk other late-inning members of the bullpen.

The Athletics will again be projected to be one of the worst teams in baseball, as they have traded away essentially anybody on their major league team with much experience or success in the big leagues. The most recent example was a trade that sent star C Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves.

