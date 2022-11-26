Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox Fans

Photo by Keith Allison via CC SA 2.0

After the disaster that led to the Mookie Betts trade, Boston Red Sox fans have been hoping that management and ownership will make more of an effort to retain their star homegrown talent. To a lot of fans, that starts with signing and extending star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Yet, the latest report seems to be more bad news for fans that want the Red Sox to retain the 2x world series champion and 4x all-star.

According to Red Sox Spanish reporter Marino Pepén, the current favorite to sign Xander Bogaerts is the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies just went to the World Series and the current President of Baseball Operations for their team is former Red Sox President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski. This is really bad news for anyone that knows Dave Dombrowski. When he wants a player, he notoriously will spend as much as it takes to acquire or retain the player. Contracts people may remember starts in 2015, when Dombrowski signed David Price to a 7-year, $217 Million contract for the Red Sox. At the time it was the largest annual average contract for a starting pitcher in MLB history. Other huge contracts Dombrowski has given out include Miguel Cabrera for 10 years, $292 million, he signed Prince Fielder for 9 years, $214 million, in one of his last deals with the Red Sox he extended Chris Sale to the tune of 5 years, $145 million, and just last offseason with the Phillies signed Nick Castellanos to a 5 year, $100 million contract.

The Detroit Tigers still feel the effects of the poor signing, as Miguel Cabrera is still under contract and due $32 million this season. David Price's contract needed to be dumped onto the Dodgers, which led to the Red Sox giving up Mookie Betts. Prince Fielder was traded only two years into his 9-year contract. Chris Sale has barely played since his extension due to injuries. Then Nick Castellanos had a negative WAR in his first season with his $100 million contract.

With Phillies being the current frontrunners for Xander Bogaerts, one thing is certain. Dave Dombrowski will certainly pay whatever is necessary to acquire the star shortstop. That is very bad news for the Red Sox if they want to keep their longest-tenured player.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.