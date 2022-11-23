Boston, MA

Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent Pitcher

OnlyHomers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTiPk_0jLUMw4700
Photo byKeith Allison via CC SA 2.0

The Boston Red Sox had an underwhelming season last year, finishing dead last in their division with a record of 78-84. This was one year after making it to the ALCS, only a couple of games away from the World Series. One of the biggest struggles for the Red Sox this past season was their bullpen. The bullpen last year for the Red Sox finished bottom-5 in all of baseball in ERA and WAR. Chief Baseball Officer for the Sox, Chaim Bloom, knows this year he needs to acquire relievers. Well, he has just made his first free-agent acquisition.

The Boston Red Sox announced today that they have signed free agent left-handed relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez for the 2023 season with a club option for 2024.

Joely Rodriguez, 31, has played for a number of teams in his major league career, which began in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He also spent time with the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, and last year played with the New York Mets. Last season Rodriguez appeared in 55 games with a 4.47 ERA in 50.1 innings. He also struck out 57 batters.

Somewhat concerningly, Rodriguez's velocity across the board was down last year. Though mostly a sinkerball pitcher, he also has a slider, change-up, and an occasional four-seam fastball in his arsenal.

Despite a somewhat high ERA, Rodriguez's advanced statistics do show better times ahead with a FIP of 3.23 and xFIP of 3.46. Only time will tell if this will be a great find for Bloom or just another failed attempt at finding a diamond in the rough.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Boston Red Sox# Pitcher# Free Agency# Baseball# MLB

Comments / 3

Published by

Breaking Sports News from around the world brought to you by the team behind OnlyHomers, a sports statistics tracking website.

Boston, MA
1051 followers

More from OnlyHomers

Boston, MA

Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox Fans

After the disaster that led to the Mookie Betts trade, Boston Red Sox fans have been hoping that management and ownership will make more of an effort to retain their star homegrown talent. To a lot of fans, that starts with signing and extending star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Yet, the latest report seems to be more bad news for fans that want the Red Sox to retain the 2x world series champion and 4x all-star.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant Injury

After 3 consecutive seasons with 13 wins, saying the 4-7 Green Bay Packers have been a disappointment this season would be an understatement. A new report has given us more of an understanding of the sudden fall of a team previously considered a Super Bowl favorite.

Read full story
9 comments

Los Angeles Angels Make Another Big Trade

Just days after acquiring Gio Urshela in a trade with the Minnesota Twins, the Los Angeles Angels have made another major move. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for three young pitchers. The prospects are RHP Janson Junk, RHP Elvis Peguero, and minor leaguer LHP Adam Seminaris.

Read full story
23 comments
Boston, MA

Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract Extension

The Boston Red Sox have entered the offseason with a fanbase concerned about the team's desire to re-sign homegrown talent Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Well, it looks like the team is getting closer to potentially extending one of them.

Read full story
5 comments

All-Star Pitcher Names Gerrit Cole As Baseball History's "Worst Cheater"

When asked about the worst cheater in baseball history, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah had an answer with little hesitation. Talking with former NBA Champion Serge Ibaka on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You", the Blue Jays young star pitcher was asked who was the worst cheater in baseball history. When asked, Alex Manoah replied with his rival, the New York Yankees Ace and 5x All-Star Gerrit Cole. Ibaka replied asking what he did, and Manoah gives him the answer.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The Season

Second-year superstar QB Justin Fields has been incredible lately, looking to be one of the best young QBs in the NFL. Unfortunately, a recent report suggests it is the bad news Bears.

Read full story
91 comments

WR Odell Beckham Jr Expected To Sign Soon, But For Which Team?

Free agent Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign soon, but we are left wondering to which team. Current reports from ESPN have Odell Beckham Jr signing a deal after Thanksgiving. With Thanksgiving only 3 days away, the veteran pro bowl receiver may have a new home before the end of the week. The only question is for which team?

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No Reason

Have you ever been so angry watching a game that you felt the need to throw the remote at the television? Maybe you have, maybe you have not. However, Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver felt the need to lie about it.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Broncos Make Shocking Move; Waive 2x Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos have made a shocking move today, as they have decided to waive a 2x pro-bowler. According to Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon.

Read full story
35 comments
Detroit, MI

Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To Practice

The anticipation for the debut of the NFL's top rookie receiver is building, as he now has returned to practice for the first time. According to the Detroit Lions' twitter, wide receiver Jameson Williams is returning to practice today, November 21, 2022. Jameson Williams was consensus one of the best, if not the best, wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, on January 10, 2022, during the College Playoff National Championship, wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a torn ACL.

Read full story

New York Giants Breakout WR Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The 7-3 New York Giants have been impressing this season, however, their team just took a huge injury blow. According to New York Giants beat writer Art Stapleton, first-year head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL in the team's 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Read full story
1 comments

Chargers Star Wide Receiver Aggravates Major Injury

After weeks missing in action, a star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers had an unfortunate return. According to the Athletic writer Daniel Popper, Brandon Staley announced after the game that Los Angeles Chargers star Wide Receiver Mike Williams had aggravated his high ankle sprain.

Read full story
2 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious Injury

One of the best Wide Receivers in the NFL may be dealing with a major injury that could potentially effect him for the rest of the season. According to NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero, Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson appears to be dealing with a mild case of turf toe. Jefferson appears to be adamant it will not affect him, as he claims the injury will not restrict him at all. However, this is an injury that the Vikings will need to monitor and manage throughout the rest of the season.

Read full story
8 comments

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Injury Timeline Revealed

The Los Angeles Rams lost Cooper Kupp to an injury just one week ago, and now we are starting to get some clarity on his injury timeline. According to ESPN NFL Reporter Adam Schefter, Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to be out for six to eight weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain. After the injury, Cooper Kupp was expected to be out for at least four weeks but has since needed surgery to repair the injury. This has pushed his timeline to six to eight weeks, yet with the Rams appearing to be on the brink of not being in the playoff picture, it is very possible the Rams choose to sit Cooper Kupp for the remainder of the season to not rush him back.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than Expected

The reigning AFC Champs could be getting a boost on offense, potentially as soon as next week. According to Adam Koffer, a writer for Rotoballer, Bengals star WR Ja'Marr Chase could be back in the lineup next week, which is week 12 where the Cincinnati Bengals play the Tennessee Titans.

Read full story
4 comments
Boston, MA

Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young Winner

After a disappointing season, the Boston Red Sox are looking to reboot this offseason. This starts with reports of the Red Sox being in discussion with a former Cy Young Award-winning pitcher.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star Pitcher

The San Francisco Giants have been in contract discussions with a former rivals star pitcher. According to David Vassegh from "Dodger Talk" is reporting that star closer and reliever Kenley Jansen is discussing a 2-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are looking to retool after a disappointing .500 season, only one year removed from winning 109 games including playoffs.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Former Most Valuable Player Non-Tendered

Former National League Most Valuable Player Award winner Cody Bellinger will be non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal tweeted, "The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic. Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range."

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect

The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy