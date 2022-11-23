Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent Pitcher

Photo by Keith Allison via CC SA 2.0

The Boston Red Sox had an underwhelming season last year, finishing dead last in their division with a record of 78-84. This was one year after making it to the ALCS, only a couple of games away from the World Series. One of the biggest struggles for the Red Sox this past season was their bullpen. The bullpen last year for the Red Sox finished bottom-5 in all of baseball in ERA and WAR. Chief Baseball Officer for the Sox, Chaim Bloom, knows this year he needs to acquire relievers. Well, he has just made his first free-agent acquisition.

The Boston Red Sox announced today that they have signed free agent left-handed relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez for the 2023 season with a club option for 2024.

Joely Rodriguez, 31, has played for a number of teams in his major league career, which began in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He also spent time with the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, and last year played with the New York Mets. Last season Rodriguez appeared in 55 games with a 4.47 ERA in 50.1 innings. He also struck out 57 batters.

Somewhat concerningly, Rodriguez's velocity across the board was down last year. Though mostly a sinkerball pitcher, he also has a slider, change-up, and an occasional four-seam fastball in his arsenal.

Despite a somewhat high ERA, Rodriguez's advanced statistics do show better times ahead with a FIP of 3.23 and xFIP of 3.46. Only time will tell if this will be a great find for Bloom or just another failed attempt at finding a diamond in the rough.

