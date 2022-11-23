Los Angeles Angels Make Another Big Trade

Photo by Jeffrey Hayes via CC 2.0

Just days after acquiring Gio Urshela in a trade with the Minnesota Twins, the Los Angeles Angels have made another major move.

The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for three young pitchers. The prospects are RHP Janson Junk, RHP Elvis Peguero, and minor leaguer LHP Adam Seminaris.

Hunter Renfroe, soon to be 31, is a power-hitting outfielder that plays tremendous defense. In his 7-year career, he has hit 157 homers to the tune of a .240 average and .300 OBP. He has found himself sort of a journeyman as of late, finding himself on 5 different teams over the course of the last 5 years, playing for the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, and now Los Angeles Angels.

He has a cannon for an arm, which has led him to lead the MLB in OF assists in 2021 and top-3 again in 2022. Last season he hit 29 homers with a .255 average, .315 OBP, and 2.7 bWAR. The Angels this offseason seem focused on filling up the rest of their team with better-than-average talent to help give Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout a chance to win. This trade comes days after acquiring Gio Urshela, and a week after signing starting pitcher Tyler Anderson.

The players given up for Renfroe have been underwhelming for the Angels previously. Maybe they will have better usage for the Milwaukee Brewers.

RHP Janson Junk is a starting pitcher that has briefly appeared in the majors in the last two seasons for the Angels, having a career ERA of 4.74 in 6 games started and only 24.2 innings. He had a 4.64 ERA in 73.2 innings with 69 strikeouts and 18 walks this past season in the minors.

RHP Elvis Peguero is a relief pitcher that has only seen 16 games in the majors over the last two years. He has a career ERA of 9.15 in 19.2 innings, giving up 23 runs, 20 earned. He has a career minor league ERA of 4.47 in 6 seasons.

LHP Adam Seminaris is a 24-year-old pitching prospect, jumping from A+ to AAA last year. For 3 minor league teams last year he had a 3.54 ERA in 191.2 innings with 97 strikeouts and 38 walks. He started in 21 of his 24 appearances. He finished the year with a 5.24 ERA in AAA after 9 starts.

