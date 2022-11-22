Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract Extension

Photo by Keith Allison via CC SA 2.0

The Boston Red Sox have entered the offseason with a fanbase concerned about the team's desire to re-sign homegrown talent Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Well, it looks like the team is getting closer to potentially extending one of them.

According to Red Sox Spanish reporter and sports analyst Marino Pepén:

"Rafael Devers aspires to reach $300 MM, and the #RedSox have slowly been getting closer. Today, the difference is around $50 MM. Conversations are still flowing..."

If this report is to be believed, the Red Sox are currently around the $250 million mark in a contract for All-Star Third Baseman Rafael Devers, who is apparently looking for a contract of around $300 million. The Red Sox have been getting closer and there is only about $50 million separating the two sides.

If the Red Sox signed Devers to a contract of $250 million that would be the largest contract they would have given out in franchise history, so it seems clear that the team is much inclined to retain Rafael Devers. As conversations are still flowing, it seems they may be willing to give even more money.

Rafael Devers, 26, is a two-time all-star who has received MVP votes in half of his MLB seasons. Despite a disappointing season for the Red Sox, finishing last in their division with a 78-84 record, Devers finished with a .295 average with 27 homers and 88 RBIs. He has 139 homers in his short career and is a career .283 hitter. He still has one year under contract left before he can reach free agency.

Red Sox fans are skeptical about the desire for the team to retain talent, as just two years ago the team traded away MVP winner Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a salary dump move. Now, they appear also close to letting homegrown star shortstop Xander Bogaerts go in free agency, as both sides have yet to reach an extension.

However, given this report, it seems the Red Sox are trying their hardest to retain Rafael Devers as they are offering the largest contract in franchise history. It remains to be seen if it will be enough, though.

