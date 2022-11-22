All-Star Pitcher Names Gerrit Cole As Baseball History's "Worst Cheater"

Photo by YESNetwork via CC 3.0

When asked about the worst cheater in baseball history, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah had an answer with little hesitation.

Talking with former NBA Champion Serge Ibaka on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You", the Blue Jays young star pitcher was asked who was the worst cheater in baseball history. When asked, Alex Manoah replied with his rival, the New York Yankees Ace and 5x All-Star Gerrit Cole. Ibaka replied asking what he did, and Manoah gives him the answer.

"He used a lot of like sticky stuff to make his pitches better"

Manoah is referring to MLB's crackdown in the 2021 season of enforcing their policy that pitchers can not use sticky substances as they would have a clear advantage over the hitters by increasing spin rate and command of their pitchers. After a stellar first half last season to the tune of a 2.68 ERA, Gerrit Cole's second-half ERA shot up to 4.14 following the enforcement of the ban on the sticky stuff.

The sticky stuff in question is known as Spider Tack, and Gerrit Cole was asked directly last year about if he ever has used it.

The ace's response was far from perfect, clearly trying to evade the question. Given his non-denial mixed with the immediate decline in performance, Alex Manoah is right that it appears he was cheating.

Shockingly, Gerrit Cole was also a member of the Houston Astros from 2018-2019, where the MLB launched an investigation into the Astros in 2019 about whether or not the team was cheating during the 2017-2018 seasons.

Maybe Gerrit Cole could be the biggest cheater in baseball history, but it seems unlikely. Even after all the scandals, Gerrit Cole set a franchise record for most strikeouts in a single season for the storied franchise of the New York Yankees with 257. He remains a top pitcher in the league with or without the sticky stuff.

