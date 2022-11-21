Chargers Star Wide Receiver Aggravates Major Injury

Photo by All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

After weeks missing in action, a star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers had an unfortunate return.

According to the Athletic writer Daniel Popper, Brandon Staley announced after the game that Los Angeles Chargers star Wide Receiver Mike Williams had aggravated his high ankle sprain.

Mike Williams suffered the original injury on October 23 against the Seattle Seahawks. Williams had the previous 3 weeks off, missing two games and having a bye. After a full week of practice, everything looked good for the star receiver to make his return to the lineup. That was cut short as he had to be taken out of the game after aggravating the high ankle sprain.

This is Williams 6th season in the NFL, and his first season since signing a 3 year $60 million deal with the Chargers last offseason. Last year the big receiver had 76 catches for 1146 yards and 9 touchdowns. This year through 7 games played he had 37 catches for 495 yards and 3 touchdowns.

With the aggravation of his serious injury, it could lead to an extended absence. The Chargers are no strangers to having their star receivers aggravate their injuries after rushing them back, as earlier this season the Chargers lost Keenan Allen twice when aggravating his hamstring injury. Once in practice, and once by bringing him back to play the week before their bye.

The only good news for the Chargers is it looks like Keenan Allen is back and Josh Palmer stepped up big this game after Mike Williams went down.

OnlyHomers Sports News provides Breaking News from across sports leagues, including MLB, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL. Follow us for the latest breaking sports alerts on NewsBreak.