Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious Injury

All-Pro Reels via CC SA 2.0

One of the best Wide Receivers in the NFL may be dealing with a major injury that could potentially effect him for the rest of the season.

According to NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero, Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson appears to be dealing with a mild case of turf toe. Jefferson appears to be adamant it will not affect him, as he claims the injury will not restrict him at all. However, this is an injury that the Vikings will need to monitor and manage throughout the rest of the season.

Last week, Justin Jefferson made potentially the catch of the year on a 4th and 18 in the Minnesota Vikings win over one of the Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. The game was highly regarded as also being potentially the game of the year.

However, concern for the receiver started this past week when he popped up on the injury report Wednesday, getting limited in practice with a toe injury. Despite this, people were adamant it was not major. Now it comes out that he is dealing with turf toe.

While he believes he will not be restricted, it is important to note past receivers that have had turf toe and subsequent weeks missed. Davante Adams in 2019 suffered the injury and had to miss 4 weeks. AJ Green and Julio Jones are also receivers in the past 10 years that needed to miss multiple weeks with turf toe.

Even if Justin Jefferson plays through the injury, there has to be concern he will get extended time on the bench over the course of the games, which even a few plays off would be a major reduction of his current 98% offensive snap share.

Jefferson has 69 catches on the year so far for 1060 yards and 4 touchdowns. He is the top receiving option for the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings.

This injury is something major worth monitoring as toe injuries can linger.

