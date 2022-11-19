San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star Pitcher

TonyTheTiger via CC SA 4.0

The San Francisco Giants have been in contract discussions with a former rivals star pitcher.

According to David Vassegh from "Dodger Talk" is reporting that star closer and reliever Kenley Jansen is discussing a 2-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are looking to retool after a disappointing .500 season, only one year removed from winning 109 games including playoffs.

Kenley Jansen, 35, is most notable for being the star closer for the Los Angeles Dodgers for 12 seasons. In his 12 seasons with the Dodgers, he recorded 350 saves with a 2.37 ERA and 1022 strikeouts.

This past season Jansen played for the Atlanta Braves after having signed a 1-year contract in the offseason. Last year with the Atlanta Braves, Jansen lead the National League in saves with 41 to the tune of a 3.38 ERA and 85 strikeouts.

Looking ahead at the potential terms of the contract, MLB Trade Rumors projects Kenly Jansen to get 2 years for $26 million in free agency, while Spotrac is estimating a contract of 2 years for $27,688,974. So our best guess is the San Francisco Giants will be paying in the mid-to-upper $20 million for two years of Jansen.

Last season, the San Francisco Giants closer was mainly Camilo Doval who got 27 saves with a 2.53 ERA and 80 strikeouts. He was not the only closer for them last year though, as 7 other players combined for another 12 saves. Jansen would provide more stability in the rotation, and potentially at the closer position in what could shape up as a major offseason for the Giants.

