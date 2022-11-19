Former Most Valuable Player Non-Tendered

TonyTheTiger via CC SA 4.0

Former National League Most Valuable Player Award winner Cody Bellinger will be non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal tweeted, "The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic. Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range."

The decision was made by the defending National League West champions ahead of the decision to decide on whether to tender contracts to players.

Bellinger made his Major League Baseball debut in 2017, making the All-Star team in his rookie season. He hit 29 home runs and had a .352 on-base percentage in his rookie campaign.

He hit 25 home runs in his sophomore campaign before winning his first and so far only Most Valuable Player Award in 2019.

In his MVP season, he hit .305 with a .406 on-base percentage. He hit 47 home runs and had 115 RBIs for the Dodgers.

He has struggled since then, with a .240 on-base percentage and a .165 batting average in 2021 and a .265 on-base percentage and a .210 batting average this year. He hit 19 home runs this season in 504 at-bats.

MLB Trade Rumors notes that “Bellinger dislocated his right shoulder celebrating a crucial home run in Game 7 of the 2020 NLCS. While he played out the postseason, he underwent surgery in mid-November. Bellinger’s numbers have plummeted going back the past two seasons.”

