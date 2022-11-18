Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect

Los Angeles Angels via Public Domain

The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins.

The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.

Infielder Gio Urshela, 31, is most known for his years with the New York Yankees before he was involved in a trade to the Minnesota Twins last offseason for infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Urshela this past season hit .285 for the Minnesota Twins with 13 home runs, 64 RBIs, and had a WAR of 3.1 according to baseball reference. He is a career .275 hitter with a career OBP of .321. Urshela primarily plays third base, where he excels defensively. He had 4 defensive runs saved last season according to Fangraphs. It is unknown what the plan will be with star 3B Anthony Rendon returning next season for the Los Angeles Angels.

In order to get Gio Urshela, the Los Angeles Angels traded away top pitching prospect Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins.

Hidalgo, 19, is currently ranked as the 22nd prospect in the Los Angeles Angels farm system according to MLB Pipeline. In 2022, Hidalgo played A ball where he started 10 games to the tune of a 4.62 ERA but struck out 13.4 batters per 9 innings. MLB Pipeline expects him to reach the majors by around 2025.

