Oliver Cromwell, Strange Adventure of Famous Historic Corpses

If you come for the king, you best not miss, is a proverb that needs a cautionary note. You remain in danger even if you are able to kill the king and replace him. Oliver Cromwell played a crucial role in the victory of the parliamentary forces and the execution of King Charles I during the bloody English Civil War of the 17th century.

After some time, Cromwell was given the title of Lord Protector of England, making him a real ruler. When Cromwell passed away and the majority of England people had had enough of oppressive Puritan rule, the dead king's son Charles was asked to reclaim the throne. Except for those responsible for his father's murder, Charles II was in a forgiving frame of mind.

All the regicides were to be put to death, per Charles II. The fact that a few of them had already passed away at this point was irrelevant. However, Cromwell's body was exhumed and put to death. Samuel Sainthill, who was present for the execution, noted how well-preserved Cromwell was. Sainthill handled part of Cromwell's toes that had been amputated by apprentice boys after Sainthill sawed off his head. The axe needed eight swings to separate Cromwell's head from his body.

Before it was knocked over during a storm, the royal killer's head had been affixed to a spike outside Westminster Hall for 20 years. Then it was stolen, transferred from collector to collector, and finally buried inside Cambridge College, which Cromwell had once attended, in an unmarked grave in 1960.