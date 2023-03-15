Richard Honeck, 64, the Longest American Prison Term Ever Served

Photo by Selme Angulo

Richard Honeck was apprehended for the murder of a former high school classmate way back in 1899. A string of fires broke out in the small Missouri hamlet of Hermann, leading to the early that year arrest of Honeck and his accomplice Herman Hundhausen. Police believed they were deliberately set, although they were first unable to prove it. That is, until Richard Koeller, a former classmate of Honeck's in high school, testified against him.

Koeller gave important information regarding the fires. Honeck was ultimately detained as a result and charged in the case. Honeck was out for vengeance as a result. He hatched a scheme to assassinate Koeller for giving false testimony. That year, Honeck killed Koeller by stabbing him to death as retaliation. But the police were on to him, and Honeck was shortly taken into custody. In September 1899, he quickly confessed to killing Koeller.

Honeck was taken to jail, where he remained for the following 60 years. All stories indicate that he led a very quiet life while incarcerated. There weren't many significant problems or disciplinary offences. He was, however, doomed to spend what seemed like an eternity in prison because of his murder conviction. Ultimately, he received a parole release on December 20, 1963. Honeck thereby spent a total of more than 64 years in prison continuously for the murder of Koeller.

The 85-year-old man moved in with his niece after being released from prison. Naturally, he was astounded by how advanced the world had gotten during his absence. Amazingly, he ended up living out a lot more of his life after being freed. Honeck continued to maintain his freedom for almost another 14 years. Ultimately, he passed away in 1976 at the age of 97. Two-thirds of his life was spent behind bars.